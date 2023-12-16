Comparing The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) & Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) and The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.5% of Zscaler shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of The Glimpse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of Zscaler shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of The Glimpse Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zscaler and The Glimpse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zscaler -9.54% -21.39% -4.22% The Glimpse Group -184.39% -109.38% -70.02%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zscaler 0 8 27 1 2.81 The Glimpse Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Zscaler and The Glimpse Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Zscaler currently has a consensus price target of $200.35, suggesting a potential downside of 9.61%. The Glimpse Group has a consensus price target of $7.94, suggesting a potential upside of 534.80%. Given The Glimpse Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Glimpse Group is more favorable than Zscaler.

Risk & Volatility

Zscaler has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Glimpse Group has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zscaler and The Glimpse Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zscaler $1.62 billion 20.33 -$202.34 million ($1.16) -191.09 The Glimpse Group $12.64 million 1.65 -$28.56 million ($1.69) -0.74

The Glimpse Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zscaler. Zscaler is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Glimpse Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Zscaler beats The Glimpse Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds. It also provides Zscaler Digital Experience that measures end-to-end user experience across business applications, as well as provides an easy-to-understand digital experience score for each user, application, and location within an enterprise. In addition, the company offers Posture Control solutions comprising Cloud Security Posture Management that identifies and remediates application misconfigurations in SaaS, infrastructure as a service, and PaaS to reduce risk and ensure compliance with industry and organizational benchmarks; Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management that detects and remediates excessive or unused cloud permissions and enforces least privileged access without disrupting productivity; Infrastructure as Code (IaC), which analyzes IaC templates to identify misconfigurations and other security issues prior to deployment to cloud infrastructure; and Vulnerability Scanning and Data Loss Prevention solutions. Its platform modules include Zscaler Central Authority, Zscaler Enforcement Node, and Zscaler Log Servers. The company serves customers in airlines and transportation, conglomerates, consumer goods and retail, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media and communications, public sector and education, technology, and telecommunications services industries. The company was formerly known as SafeChannel, Inc., and changed its name to Zscaler, Inc. in August 2008. Zscaler, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training. The company also provides Glimpse Turkey for developing and creating 3D models for QReal; XR Terra that provides immersive technologies for teaching courses and training; Sector 5 Digital for corporate immersive experiences and events; PulpoAR, an AR try-on technology that targets the beauty and cosmetics industry; and Brightline Interactive, which offers immersive and interactive experiences, training scenarios, and simulations for government and commercial customers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

