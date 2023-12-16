Comparing Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) & Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) and Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Shimano and Victrex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Shimano alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shimano 1 0 0 0 1.00 Victrex 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shimano $4.76 billion 2.83 $986.98 million N/A N/A Victrex $376.57 million 4.63 $97.60 million N/A N/A

This table compares Shimano and Victrex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Shimano has higher revenue and earnings than Victrex.

Volatility & Risk

Shimano has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victrex has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Shimano shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Victrex shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Shimano and Victrex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shimano 13.95% 11.73% 10.67% Victrex N/A N/A N/A

About Shimano

(Get Free Report)

Shimano Inc. develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

About Victrex

(Get Free Report)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy and industrial, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. Victrex plc was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton-Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Shimano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.