Comparing Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) and Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX)

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) and Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Oddity Tech and Nanophase Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oddity Tech 0 3 4 0 2.57 Nanophase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oddity Tech presently has a consensus price target of $48.14, indicating a potential upside of 19.88%. Given Oddity Tech’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Oddity Tech is more favorable than Nanophase Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oddity Tech 11.02% 31.25% 17.80% Nanophase Technologies -11.31% -87.86% -12.90%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oddity Tech and Nanophase Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Oddity Tech and Nanophase Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oddity Tech $324.52 million 7.00 $21.73 million N/A N/A Nanophase Technologies $37.32 million 0.97 -$2.62 million ($0.08) -9.13

Oddity Tech has higher revenue and earnings than Nanophase Technologies.

Summary

Oddity Tech beats Nanophase Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. It owns IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild brands. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells an integrated family of nanomaterial technologies. It produces engineered nanomaterial products from antimony, bismuth, cerium, iron, and zinc oxide formulation for use in various markets, such as surface finishing, exterior and scratch resistance coatings, personal care, plastics, and textiles. It also sells developed and finished skin care products, such as sunscreens and other daily care products under the Solésence brand name; and advanced material products, including architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Romeoville, Illinois.

