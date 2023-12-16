Comparing LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) & Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK)

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) and Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for LifeStance Health Group and Talkspace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LifeStance Health Group 0 3 1 0 2.25 Talkspace 0 0 0 0 N/A

LifeStance Health Group presently has a consensus price target of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 13.48%. Given LifeStance Health Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe LifeStance Health Group is more favorable than Talkspace.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LifeStance Health Group $1.00 billion 2.74 -$215.56 million ($0.52) -13.98 Talkspace $119.57 million 3.20 -$79.67 million ($0.22) -10.41

This table compares LifeStance Health Group and Talkspace’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Talkspace has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LifeStance Health Group. LifeStance Health Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Talkspace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LifeStance Health Group and Talkspace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifeStance Health Group -18.72% -12.59% -8.67% Talkspace -26.25% -25.75% -21.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.0% of LifeStance Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of Talkspace shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of LifeStance Health Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Talkspace shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

LifeStance Health Group has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talkspace has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LifeStance Health Group beats Talkspace on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy. It treats a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, psychotic disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder. In addition, the company operates outpatient mental health platform, as well as offers patients care virtually through its online delivery platform or in-person at its centers in 33 states. It serves children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists. The company offers Talkspace for Business for employees to access its platform services on a benefit plan paid by the employer; and Talkspace Employee Assistance Program (EAP) and Talkspace Behavioral Health plan, that provides online therapy to employees through EAP and behavioral health benefits. Talkspace, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

