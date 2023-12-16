Comparing Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) & Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) and Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.4% of Canaan shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Canaan shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Canaan and Drone Delivery Canada’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canaan $634.88 million 0.53 $70.51 million ($2.01) -0.96 Drone Delivery Canada N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Canaan has higher revenue and earnings than Drone Delivery Canada.

This table compares Canaan and Drone Delivery Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canaan -154.49% -69.41% -58.18% Drone Delivery Canada N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Canaan and Drone Delivery Canada, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canaan 0 0 2 0 3.00 Drone Delivery Canada 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canaan presently has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 121.35%. Given Canaan’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Canaan is more favorable than Drone Delivery Canada.

Summary

Canaan beats Drone Delivery Canada on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts. The company has operations in the United States, Australia, Kazakhstan, Hong Kong, Canada, Mainland China, Thailand, Sweden, and internationally. Canaan Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Singapore.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution. It serves governments; commercial and industrial applications, such as emergency services, medical, last-mile delivery, mining, oil and gas, agriculture, parcel delivery, postal mail, and military/security; and indigenous and non-indigenous remote communities. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

