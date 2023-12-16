Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) & Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Critical Analysis

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) and Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Coloplast A/S and Cooper Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coloplast A/S 21.62% 69.30% 33.77% Cooper Companies 8.19% 8.56% 5.49%

Volatility & Risk

Coloplast A/S has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cooper Companies has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.1% of Coloplast A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Cooper Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Cooper Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Coloplast A/S and Cooper Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coloplast A/S 1 5 1 0 2.00 Cooper Companies 0 3 6 0 2.67

Cooper Companies has a consensus target price of $400.30, suggesting a potential upside of 10.21%. Given Cooper Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cooper Companies is more favorable than Coloplast A/S.

Dividends

Coloplast A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Cooper Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.0%. Coloplast A/S pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cooper Companies pays out 1.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coloplast A/S and Cooper Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coloplast A/S $2.76 billion 8.95 $585.21 million $0.28 40.89 Cooper Companies $3.59 billion 5.01 $294.20 million $5.91 61.46

Coloplast A/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cooper Companies. Coloplast A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cooper Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cooper Companies beats Coloplast A/S on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand. The company also offers continence care products, such as Conveen Active urine bags; SpeediCath catheters that offer catheterization for both genders; and Peristeen Plus, a transanal irrigation system. In addition, it provides wound care products comprising conforming dressing under the Biatain Silicone brand and hydrocolloid dressing under the Comfeel brand; and skin care products that include cleansers, moisturizers, skin protectants, antifungal products, and hand cleansers, as well as InterDry, a skin fold management solution. Further, the company develops, produces, and markets products for the surgical treatment of urological and gynecological disorders, such as urinary stone diseases, benign prostate hyperplasia, voiding dysfunctions, erectile dysfunction, and urinary incontinence. Additionally, its voice and respiratory care solutions include laryngectomy care products comprising Provox, a voice prosthesis for speaking, HMEs, adhesives, laryngectomy tubes for breathing, devices for speaking hands-free, and accessories, as well as tracheostomy care products under Tracoe brand. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Humlebæk, Denmark.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The CooperSurgical segment focuses on family and women's health care, which provides medical devices, fertility, genomics, diagnostics, and contraception to health care professionals and patients worldwide. It offers surgical and office products, including PARAGARD, uterine manipulators, retractors, closure products, point of care products, LEEP products, endosee, and illuminate and fetal pillows; fertility products and services, such as fertility consumables and equipment, and embryo options and preimplantation genetic testing. The Cooper Companies, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

