Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Sells $13,606,052.52 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total transaction of $13,606,052.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 743,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,375,459.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 7th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total value of $13,276,345.20.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 81,530 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $8,718,818.20.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $147.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.10. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $154.74. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.79 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.61 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. United Bank bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.28.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

