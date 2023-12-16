Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of RFI stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 42,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 303,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

