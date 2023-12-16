Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:RNP)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

RNP stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $23.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 73,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

