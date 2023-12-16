Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:RNP)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Down 1.5 %
RNP stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $23.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.28.
About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
