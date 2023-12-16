Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:UTF)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.42. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $26.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter.
About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.