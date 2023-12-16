Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Price Performance

FOF stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $12.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 22,138 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.