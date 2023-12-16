Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $75.00 price objective on the information technology service provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $61.00. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CTSH. Citigroup raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.81.

CTSH opened at $76.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $54.25 and a twelve month high of $76.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 123,220 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

