Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on COGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Cogent Biosciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.71.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COGT opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $420.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.56. Cogent Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $15.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.14). On average, analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 56.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

About Cogent Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.