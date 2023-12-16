Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.71.

COGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut Cogent Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on COGT

Cogent Biosciences Trading Down 1.6 %

COGT opened at $4.88 on Monday. Cogent Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $420.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.14). Equities analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Biosciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000.

About Cogent Biosciences

(Get Free Report

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.