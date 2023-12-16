CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

CNHI has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CNH Industrial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.31 to $15.11 in a report on Monday, September 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.76.

CNHI stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.57. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.79.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 368.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,999,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,687 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 863.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 504,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 452,570 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,861,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,605,000 after acquiring an additional 499,408 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 112,756,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,966,000 after acquiring an additional 17,732,430 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 228,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 37,540 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

