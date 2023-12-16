CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $220.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,746.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in CME Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $206.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.62. The company has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Analysts expect that CME Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

