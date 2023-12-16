Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Research Coverage Started at Susquehanna

Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Cloudflare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.81.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $85.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.82. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.48. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 211,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total value of $15,477,942.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,800.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $3,024,128.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,532,083.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 211,534 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total value of $15,477,942.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,800.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 877,114 shares of company stock valued at $61,400,926 in the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 6,065.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 172.1% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

