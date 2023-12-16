Citigroup Increases Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $300.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $220.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.41% from the stock’s previous close.

ANET has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.59.

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ANET stock opened at $235.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.66 and a 200 day moving average of $185.82. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total value of $183,781.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,570.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total value of $5,084,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,710,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,198,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total value of $183,781.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,570.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,140 shares of company stock worth $44,632,236 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,313 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $465,634,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

