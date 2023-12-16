Citigroup Boosts Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $145.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CE. StockNews.com downgraded Celanese from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Celanese from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.94.

Celanese Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CE opened at $152.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Celanese has a 52-week low of $97.12 and a 52-week high of $152.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.59.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celanese will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

