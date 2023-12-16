CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 164.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,331 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CION. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CION Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

CION Investment Price Performance

CION Investment stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. CION Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $613.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.60.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 12.56%.

CION Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. This is an increase from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.05. CION Investment’s payout ratio is presently 137.37%.

CION Investment Profile

(Free Report)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Featured Articles

