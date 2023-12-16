Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

Cincinnati Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 62 consecutive years. Cincinnati Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 48.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to earn $6.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.5%.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 2.3 %

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $102.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.46 and its 200-day moving average is $102.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $130.66. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CINF. Citigroup began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.57.

View Our Latest Report on CINF

Insider Activity

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,758.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,758.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CINF. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,531,000 after buying an additional 33,270 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.