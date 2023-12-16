CIBC Raises Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$10.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.10 to C$9.30 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$9.37.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HBM

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of HBM opened at C$7.24 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$5.46 and a 12 month high of C$8.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.43, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.04). Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of C$644.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$669.09 million. Research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.1127451 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hudbay Minerals

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total value of C$44,178.00. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.