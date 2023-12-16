CIBC Increases Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Price Target to C$57.00

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Free Report) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on Cogeco from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.854 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Cogeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.83%.
About Cogeco
Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. It provides a range of Internet, video, and phone services through advanced fibre optic and two-way telecommunications distribution networks primarily to residential customers, as well as business services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Breezeline brand in the United States.
