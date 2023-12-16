Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,883,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,330.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,280.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,180.78.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.2 %

CMG stock opened at $2,271.47 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,344.05 and a 1 year high of $2,346.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,066.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,006.47. The firm has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.51 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,677 shares of company stock worth $9,405,538 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

