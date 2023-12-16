Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Up 0.5 %

CVR opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.91. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.07.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 20.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

