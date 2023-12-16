Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 345,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,661 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.6% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $58,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $149.33 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.72 and a 52-week high of $187.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.59.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.56 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.