Chemung Financial Co. (CHMG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on January 2nd

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

Chemung Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years. Chemung Financial has a payout ratio of 26.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chemung Financial to earn $4.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Shares of CHMG opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $236 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.23. Chemung Financial has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $53.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Chemung Financial ( NASDAQ:CHMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Chemung Financial will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHMG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 1,874.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 167,227 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 89.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 30,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 146.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 24,644 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 339.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 22,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Institutional investors own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

