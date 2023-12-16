Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Raised to $82.00 at UBS Group

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a sell rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.44.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $70.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.70. The firm has a market cap of $125.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,194 shares of company stock worth $2,163,280. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,735,442,000 after purchasing an additional 964,666,040 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 78,462,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,760 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,391,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,963,000 after buying an additional 398,367 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,880,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,697,000 after buying an additional 2,000,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,700,000 after buying an additional 6,195,934 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

