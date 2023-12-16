CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CEU shares. National Bank Financial lowered CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares set a C$4.75 target price on CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 20,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total transaction of C$77,775.20. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEU stock opened at C$3.45 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of C$2.30 and a 52-week high of C$4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.06, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$822.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.27.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.02. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of C$536.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$533.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.6296296 earnings per share for the current year.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

