Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Hits New 12-Month High at $84.04

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $84.04 and last traded at $83.84, with a volume of 7800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.88.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCS. StockNews.com began coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on Century Communities from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.07 and a 200-day moving average of $70.85.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $889.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.87 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 6.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Century Communities by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 54,156 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Century Communities by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Century Communities by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

