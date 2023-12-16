CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

CenterPoint Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. CenterPoint Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 49.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.4%.

NYSE:CNP opened at $28.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.43. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $31.47.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNP shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, COO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CenterPoint Energy news, COO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 52,000 shares of company stock worth $1,413,040 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,409 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,736,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,348,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,900 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

