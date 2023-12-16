Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$34.50

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price upped by Desjardins from C$34.00 to C$34.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$32.77.

CVE opened at C$21.75 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$20.31 and a 1-year high of C$29.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.59. The company has a market cap of C$40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.96.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.12. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of C$14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.34 billion. Analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 4.0580524 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 26.29%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

