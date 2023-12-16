Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 133.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 217,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 124,230 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $25,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CE. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter worth $209,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Celanese by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 18,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $152.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.33. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $97.12 and a one year high of $152.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CE. StockNews.com downgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.94.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

