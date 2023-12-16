CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$73.30.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank set a C$72.00 price target on CCL Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$65.00 target price on CCL Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

TSE CCL.B opened at C$58.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.63. The company has a market cap of C$9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.58. CCL Industries has a 52 week low of C$52.82 and a 52 week high of C$71.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$56.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$59.79.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

