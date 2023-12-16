CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCCS

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CCCS stock opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.65 and a beta of 0.62.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $221.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.12 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. Analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CCC Intelligent Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,864,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,826,000 after acquiring an additional 108,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,982,000 after acquiring an additional 950,683 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,822,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,457 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,635,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,382,000 after acquiring an additional 696,126 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,998,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,028,000 after buying an additional 1,111,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

(Get Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.