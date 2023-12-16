Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Given New $201.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $184.00 to $201.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $166.55.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

CBOE opened at $175.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.23 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3,771.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

