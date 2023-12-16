Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target Increased to $340.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Casey’s General Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $285.22.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $267.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.27. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $202.13 and a 52 week high of $286.62.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 337,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,538,000 after buying an additional 337,249 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,864,000 after buying an additional 37,234 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Recommended Stories

