Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives $277.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $285.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CASY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 1.3 %

CASY stock opened at $267.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $202.13 and a twelve month high of $286.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.00 and a 200-day moving average of $256.27.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.44. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

