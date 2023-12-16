Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.54.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cars.com from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cars.com

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cars.com

In other news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 4,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $80,101.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,814.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Sonia Jain sold 21,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $417,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,033 shares in the company, valued at $5,193,087.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 4,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $80,101.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,814.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,551 shares of company stock worth $1,169,013. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cars.com by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,432,000 after buying an additional 2,038,163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cars.com by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,214,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,971,000 after buying an additional 61,764 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cars.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,523,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,998,000 after buying an additional 26,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cars.com by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after buying an additional 53,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cars.com by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,537,000 after buying an additional 22,114 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cars.com Stock Down 0.6 %

CARS stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average is $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 2.09. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $22.84.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $174.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.02 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 17.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cars.com will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cars.com

(Get Free Report

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.