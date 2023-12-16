CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock Position Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 60.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 301,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,538 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $25,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,730,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in CarMax by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,400,000 after acquiring an additional 805,438 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,033,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,667,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in CarMax by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 769,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,447,000 after acquiring an additional 418,078 shares during the period.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $74.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.25. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $87.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on KMX. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens lowered their price target on CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

