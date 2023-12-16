Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) PT Raised to C$7.75

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight Capital set a C$9.00 price objective on Capstone Copper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.25 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.77.

CS stock opened at C$6.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.17, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.24. Capstone Copper has a 1 year low of C$4.40 and a 1 year high of C$7.25.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$432.27 million during the quarter. Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Capstone Copper will post 0.5624422 EPS for the current year.

In other Capstone Copper news, Director Robert Gallagher sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total transaction of C$61,463.45. 19.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

