Capital CS Group LLC Sells 7,357 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capital CS Group LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,709 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,357 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 5.5% of Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,102,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 95.8% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA stock opened at $488.90 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $138.84 and a 12 month high of $505.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.08.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,442 shares of company stock valued at $27,216,982 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

