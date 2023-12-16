Canopy Growth Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, December 20th (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, December 20th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, December 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, December 19th.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 328.88% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. The business had revenue of $51.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $0.56 to $0.66 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canopy Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,233,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,358 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,827,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,181 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,874,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 2,989.7% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,036,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,829 shares in the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

