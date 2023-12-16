Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) PT Raised to C$126.00 at CIBC

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its target price raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$118.00 to C$126.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CP. UBS Group decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$111.00 to C$107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$109.00 to C$107.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$113.25.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CP stock opened at C$101.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$94.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$98.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$103.16. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of C$94.45 and a 1 year high of C$112.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.92. The business had revenue of C$3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.38 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 37.14%. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.4433541 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Director Matthew Paull bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$69.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$244,125.00. In other news, Director Matthew Paull purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$69.75 per share, with a total value of C$244,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.13, for a total value of C$4,894,059.19. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.