Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Raised to $121.00 at Citigroup

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $117.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.21.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $120.32 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.95.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.5811 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

