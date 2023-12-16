Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) EVP Sells $132,930.00 in Stock

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $132,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average is $43.20. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.85%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Stephens assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2,269.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,715,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,933 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 3,894.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,308,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 2,250,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after buying an additional 1,749,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Campbell Soup by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,337,000 after buying an additional 1,408,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

