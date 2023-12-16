Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Stock Price Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $31.51 and last traded at $31.57. 135,879 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 102,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.85.

Specifically, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 7,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $235,977.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,977,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,420,831.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cadre news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 7,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $235,977.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,977,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,420,831.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 9,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $319,466.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,902,729 shares in the company, valued at $462,265,739.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,202 in the last 90 days. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Cadre alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised Cadre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Cadre Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Cadre had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $125.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadre

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Cadre by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 89.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 75.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 6.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.