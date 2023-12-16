Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) President Sells $242,190.52 in Stock

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) President Blaine Browers sold 7,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $242,190.52. Following the transaction, the president now owns 77,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,506.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cadre Stock Performance

Shares of CDRE stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.92. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $33.62.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $125.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.68 million. Cadre had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 21.17%. Cadre's revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Cadre

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cadre by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadre by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 37,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadre by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

