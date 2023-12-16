CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $374.09.

CACI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CACI International from $383.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get CACI International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CACI International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CACI International

CACI International Stock Down 1.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CACI International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in CACI International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in CACI International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CACI International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CACI International by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI stock opened at $318.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CACI International has a 12 month low of $275.79 and a 12 month high of $359.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $326.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.63.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.16). CACI International had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CACI International will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CACI International

(Get Free Report

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.