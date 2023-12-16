C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
C4X Discovery Price Performance
LON C4XD opened at GBX 8.30 ($0.10) on Thursday. C4X Discovery has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.63 ($0.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 22 ($0.28). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 9.82. The firm has a market cap of £20.94 million, a P/E ratio of -276.67 and a beta of 0.37.
About C4X Discovery
